The Sling Psychrometer Story

Its mornings like this that are the reason that I do landscape photography. And they don’t come along very often when the weather match up perfectly with the subject matter, when the subject matter and the lighting match up, which is largely determined by the sky condition.

And speaking of sky condition, that brings me to this weeks blog, a short story with a not so happy ending about a young airman in the United States Air Force a long, long time ago in a place not so far away, upstate New York.

As a weather observer I had to go to the “field” every couple years for a ORI, which does not mean over Rhode Island, but actually means operational readiness inspection to you non-military folks.

Side note: I like to tell these self-deprecating stories because it keeps me very humble.

Anyway, half of PAFB’s weather station was in Texas at Fort Hood that year for the ORI. I can’t stress the importance too much, it was very, very important to pass the inspection. My friend Jim Darlow and I were on duty that night at the control tower, which sat on top of base operations, and was adjacent to the flightline.

So, it came time for my hourly weather observation which came every hour of the day at 1/4 to the hour…and was then transmitted by computer, yes they had computers back then, I’m only 46. Well, in my youthful exuberance I went outside to the roof of the building in the dark of night, (but not a dark stormy night because the sling psychrometer was useless if it was raining the temperature and dew point would be the same), I had to get a reading of the dew point which I’m told is somewhat important when forecasting the weather.

Called a sling for good reason, I started slinging as hard and fast as I could to evaporate the moisture from the wick, the wick being placed over the bulb on the end of the thermometer like a little sock, the thermometer much like you used to put in your mouth when you had a fever, well on this night I slung/Slang it alright and it went flying across the rooftop and broke, probably in half.

Don’t worry- I was careful not to touch the mercury…but how was I to know that little screw came loose?

When we got back to base 2 weeks later we had basically failed the ORI (unsat) partly or maybe mostly because of my carelessness, oh well, it doesn’t matter now does it? Master Sergeant Spaller, the station chief at the time, had a conniption fit in front of everyone when he learned that we had failed, RIP, and not only that but the sling psychrometer I’m told was very expensive to replace, this being the government it probably cost hundreds of dollars. Even so, I have a good story to tell the grandkids and that is all that matters in THE END.

Eric Johnsen is no longer a weather observer in the USAF after having being replaced many years ago by a ASOS machine, and as we all know machines never make mistakes…

