The Best of the Green Photographer 2015-2016

#1 The supermoon over Penobscot Bay

Taken at the 2015 Greenville Fly-In

 

First Roach Pond with 100 Mile Wilderness in the background

#8 The Wire Bridge in New Portland

The Wire Bridge in New Portland, #1 with 6,000 likes!

Roadside attraction in the Maine Woods, maybe my best effort.

On the way to Ripogenus Dam

At the entrance to the Blair Hill Inn, this stuck out like a sore thumb.

Without the reflection and a wispy cloud this picture would not be the same.

Moosehead Lake Sunset

Moosehead Lake Sunset from the Katahdin

Mt. Kineo

Mt. Kineo

This has to be the best view of White Cap Mountain, looking across First West Branch Pond.

Each week I have a favorite.

Driftwood in Beaver Cove

That’s all folks…my wife and I are in the middle of an important life decision so it was either delete the blog or post highlights and then continue on in a couple of weeks. Thanks for your patience. I will be back, and the green photographer will be new and improved and in film using a medium format camera in black and white, capable of producing 48-60 inch prints!!! See you in a couple of weeks with a brand new blog…my idea…the Katahdin directly in front of Mount Kineo taken from Pebble Beach…or under a full moon with a dusting of snow and foliage at its peak! See you then…

Eric Johnsen

